Lady wranglers sweep lady chaps

Odessa College Lady Wrangler Softball Pitcher Winter Ridgeway strikes out a batter during Saturdays double header. (Source: KWES)

On Saturday, The Odessa College Lady Wrangler Softball team swept the Midland College Lady Chaps in a double header.

Game 1

Odessa College: 9

Midland College: 0

Dani Leitha: (WP) (5.0 IP) (0 ER) (0 BB) (2 H)

Christina Valdez: (3-3) (3 RBI)

Game 2

Odessa College: 6

Midland College: 0

Winter Ridgeway: (WP) (7.0 IP) (0 ER) (2 H)

Lady wranglers improve to 16-0 in WJCAC Conference action.

Lady chaps drop to 12-4.

