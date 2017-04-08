Lady wranglers sweep lady chaps

Odessa College Lady Wrangler Softball Pitcher Winter Ridgeway strikes out a batter during Saturdays double header. (Source: KWES) MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -
On Saturday, The Odessa College Lady Wrangler Softball team swept the Midland College Lady Chaps in a double header.
Game 1
Odessa College: 9
Midland College: 0
Dani Leitha: (WP) (5.0 IP) (0 ER) (0 BB) (2 H)
Christina Valdez: (3-3) (3 RBI)
Game 2
Odessa College: 6
Midland College: 0
Winter Ridgeway: (WP) (7.0 IP) (0 ER) (2 H)
Lady wranglers improve to 16-0 in WJCAC Conference action.
Lady chaps drop to 12-4.
