RockHounds stay undefeated

On Friday, The Midland RockHounds beat the Tulsa Drillers.

Final score

Tulsa Drillers: 2

RockHounds: 5

Stats

James Naile: (4.0 IP) (0 ER) (1 BB)

Lou Trivino: (WP) (1 IP) (0 ER) (1 BB)

B.J. Boyd: (3-5)

J.P. Sportman: (3-4) (1 RBI)

Tyler Marincov: (2-4) (2 RBI)

RockHounds improve to 2-0 on the season.

They are back in action Saturday for the final game of the three game series versus the drillers.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.