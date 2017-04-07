RockHounds stay undefeated - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

RockHounds stay undefeated

Midland RockHounds logo. (Source: MIDLANDROCKHOUNDS.ORG) Midland RockHounds logo. (Source: MIDLANDROCKHOUNDS.ORG)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

On Friday, The Midland RockHounds beat the Tulsa Drillers.

Final score

Tulsa Drillers: 2

RockHounds: 5

Stats 

James Naile: (4.0 IP) (0 ER) (1 BB)

Lou Trivino: (WP) (1 IP) (0 ER) (1 BB)

B.J. Boyd: (3-5)

J.P. Sportman: (3-4) (1 RBI) 

Tyler Marincov: (2-4) (2 RBI) 

RockHounds improve to 2-0 on the season.

They are back in action Saturday for the final game of the three game series versus the drillers.

