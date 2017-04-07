RockHounds stay undefeated

Midland RockHounds logo. (Source: MIDLANDROCKHOUNDS.ORG) MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -
On Friday, The Midland RockHounds beat the Tulsa Drillers.
Final score
Tulsa Drillers: 2
RockHounds: 5
Stats
James Naile: (4.0 IP) (0 ER) (1 BB)
Lou Trivino: (WP) (1 IP) (0 ER) (1 BB)
B.J. Boyd: (3-5)
J.P. Sportman: (3-4) (1 RBI)
Tyler Marincov: (2-4) (2 RBI)
RockHounds improve to 2-0 on the season.
They are back in action Saturday for the final game of the three game series versus the drillers.
