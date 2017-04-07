More than 31 lbs of meth valued at over $1M seized

A Mexican woman was arrested at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint Wednesday.

According to a press release, after conducting initial inspection, agents decided to conduct a second inspection with x-ray scans.

The officers discovered several packages hidden in car's door.

Further investigation revealed the packages contained over 31 pounds of meth. The drugs have a street value of over $1,017,000.

The driver and the car were turned over to the DEA in El Paso for further investigation.

