Midland police looking for mailbox wrecker

The Midland Police Department is looking for a wanted suspect.

On March 27, the suspect in the video broke into eight mailboxes at the Ranch Apartment on Neely Ave.

The damage is estimated to be valued at $3,000.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, wearing a black shirt, skinny jeans and possibly driving a black Pontiac Grand Am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.