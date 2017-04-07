Man arrested, threatening to blow up Odessa officers

A man is behind bars after threatening to blow up Odessa police officers.

Odessa police responded to the Valero gas station on 1700 South Grant in reference to an incomplete 9-1-1 call.

Upon arriving, Miguel Martinez approached officers in a “combative manner” and was immediately detained.

He was found to be intoxicated and made threats to three police officers on scene. We’re told he threatened to blow up the officers with explosives, specifically a hand grenade.

Martinez also threatened to have his friends “take care” of the officers and said he was part of the gang “MS-13.”

Martinez was taken to ECLEC and charged with three counts of retaliation and public intoxication.

