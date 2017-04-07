Home opener brings in fans and families

The gates are open, the fields are ready. Thursday was The Midland RockHounds 2017 home opener.

Many come for the fun.

David Hitchcock says. "I just like baseball its self. I like it when they get a triple play, a good double play. Someone hits a home run and when the other team gets struck out, I go "Your Out"!

There were long lines for food and drinks. For some baseball is more than just hot dogs, nachos and home runs.

" Home opening games mean a lot to us, I'm a big baseball fan and to be able to come out here with my son and spend the day out here with the good weather and baseball game is priceless. " Said J.P. Hutson.

Sandra Zubia says her parents brought her to games when she was little.

She is continuing that family tradition with her own children.

" My kids like the food, and we just like the game. We like to watch the RockHounds. It's just a great night for a family to come out and enjoy the baseball park. " says Zubia

Alex Salcido is another RockHounds fan. She came to the game with her family



"Its cool just to spend time with family and watch the game and just be around a lot of people. "

