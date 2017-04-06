Gun reported in Ector Middle School, 'no student was in danger a - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Gun reported in Ector Middle School, 'no student was in danger at any time'

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Ector County ISD) (Source: Ector County ISD)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A gun was reported at Ector Middle School Thursday. 

Just before 3:20 this afternoon, campus police was notified by a teacher that a student had a gun in their backpack. 

We're told ECISD removed the student and the backpack from the classroom and discovered there was a pellet gun in the student's possession. 

No one was harmed and we're told the student will be facing consequences. 

Derrick Conway with ECISD wrote the following in an email:

"The student will be disciplined per the Student Code of Conduct. No student was in danger at any time." 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly