Gun reported in Ector Middle School, 'no student was in danger at any time'

A gun was reported at Ector Middle School Thursday.

Just before 3:20 this afternoon, campus police was notified by a teacher that a student had a gun in their backpack.

We're told ECISD removed the student and the backpack from the classroom and discovered there was a pellet gun in the student's possession.

No one was harmed and we're told the student will be facing consequences.

Derrick Conway with ECISD wrote the following in an email:

"The student will be disciplined per the Student Code of Conduct. No student was in danger at any time."

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.