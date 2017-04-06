OPD operation leads to meth, firearms, cash seized

Two men are behind bars following a narcotics and firearms investigation.

On April 5, the Odessa Police Department Narcotics Unit and members of the Community Response Unit conducted an investigation regarding drug sales in the 3600 block of West 10th Street.

They obtained a probable cause for a search warrant and the SWAT team executed the warrant, uncovering 922 grams of methamphetamine, several firearms and undisclosed amount of cash.

Ivan Ontiveros, 33, and Timothy Acuff, 34, were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.