Skimming device found at Midland Valero

A skimming device was found at a Cefco and Valero gas station in Midland.

Wednesday, the skimming device was found on a fuel pump at the gas station located at 808 S. Big Spring St.

A skimming device is a card reader that illegally obtains the card holder’s information.

It is believed the skimming device was placed on the pump between April 4 and April 5. Anyone who used debit or credit cards to purchase fuel at this location during this time frame should monitor their accounts for any fraudulent transactions.

If you see anyone suspicious messing with a gas pump, please contact MPD at 432-685-7108. This investigation is ongoing.

