Over 286 lbs of marijuana seized, 4 arrested near Marfa

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: CBP West Texas/ Twitter) (Source: CBP West Texas/ Twitter)
PRESIDIO COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Alpine Air Unit seized over 286 pounds of marijuana.

In a Tweet, the Customs and Border Protection West Texas said four undocumented backpackers were also arrested southwest of Marfa.

