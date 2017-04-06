Midland Crime Stoppers looking for credit card thieves

Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help locating two credit card abuse suspects.

The victim reported she and her granddaughter had been at 4511 N. Midkiff on Feb. 20 when she misplaced her credit card.

She later found out someone had been shopping using her lost card.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic woman in her 20s, approximately 5’4 and 160 pounds. The second suspect is a Hispanic male, 5’6 tall and about 170 pounds.

The two were last seen in a dark-colored four-door car.

Anyone with information is asked to call (432) 694-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.