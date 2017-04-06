Conaway releases statement on leading Russia investigation

Congressman Mike Conaway has released the following statement after the speaker’s announcement that Rep. Conaway would be taking the lead on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence’s Russia investigation:

“I have been a member of the House Intelligence Committee for over eight years now, and it is a responsibility I take with the utmost seriousness. My profession as a CPA and auditor has taught me to be objective and methodical, and that is how I intend to help lead this investigation. I am confident that Ranking Member Schiff and I will be able to work together to conduct an effective, bipartisan investigation.”

“I must emphasize that this is a temporary position- Chairman Nunes has my full support, and I am confident these charges levied by outside activists will be proven false. I thank Speaker Ryan and Chairman Nunes for entrusting me, along with Representatives Rooney and Gowdy, with this matter of critical importance to our national security.”

