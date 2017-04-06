Big Spring PD arrest man transporting drugs from El Paso to Dallas

A man traveling to Dallas was arrested after the woman traveling with him found drugs in the car.

On Wednesday, the Big Spring Police Department was dispatched to the Star Stop store in the 4800 block of W. Hwy 80 in reference to a disturbance.

They found a man and woman who had been traveling from El Paso to Dallas when the woman saw a bag of what appeared to be drugs in the car.

After confronting the man she called police.

They found over 30 pounds of marijuana and a small amount of cocaine had been hidden in the car.

The man was identified as Humberto Rosales, 30.

He was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

The woman was released without charges.

