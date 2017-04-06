Victim identified in overnight deadly rollover

The westbound lanes off of Loop 250 and Midland Drive are now open.

Midland Police Department officials confirm one person died in the rollover crash this morning.

Cory Sanders, 34, died shortly after arriving at the hospital. He was also identified as the driver at the time of the accident.

Officials were called out to Loop 250 and Midland Drive just after 2:30 a.m.

Our crews on the scene reported the guardrail in the westbound lanes has substantial damage.

The investigation revealed a BMW sedan was headed westbound when it moved to the right and struck the guardrail on the Midland Drive overpass causing it to spin before coming to a stop.

The two passengers were ejected out of the car.

The other person is in the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

