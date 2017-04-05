West Texas Pride getting ready for showdown

This Saturday, the undefeated West Texas Pride Football Team will take on the West Texas Lions.

The lions are based in El Paso, Texas.

Prides head coach Fred Thrweatt told us what he thinks is the teams best strength.

"Sticking together and sticking as a team and everything like that. Trust me there is a lot of talking outside of the team and people are picking us to lose, but still sticking together proving people wrong. We are out there at least playing and everybody is at least buying into the system of pride football. " Said West Texas Pride Head Coach Fred Thrweatt.

The prides next game is Saturday at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.

