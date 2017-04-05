Midland College SeeMC/Si MC event attracts all ages

Midland College will be hosting their "See MC/Si MC" event Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This event is for families in our community to get a tour of Midland College.

"Our number one job is to educate families in a fun way, that Midland College isn't a scary place and they can have a lot of fun, eat some cold food and learn a lot about college," said Alfredo Chaparro, event chairman at Midland College.

This event left a lasting impression one Midland family.

"I thought it would be a great opportunity to bring my girls to get started a little bit early so they could know what to expect once they graduate high school," said Karla Mata.

Out of all of the activities during this event, the tour of the family housing made a strong impression on Mata's girls.

"At the family housing tour, which we were not aware that existed, and they thought that was really interesting because they are really close to grandma and said "hey, grandma can move in with us and we can take care of her while we're in school," Mata said.

Years later, the girls still want to attend Midland College and live in the family housing with their grandmother.

"Just doing the tour in general, planted that seed in them and it's something they haven't forgotten about," said Mata.

Midland College will also be hosting pre-event presentations for a more career focus for those interested in attending Midland College.

At 10 a.m. there will be special presentations from an attorney, engineer, teacher, doctor, nurse and sonographer in Beal Plaza.

Everyone is invited to attend.

For more information on the event, visit their website.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.