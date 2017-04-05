Medical license suspended for Midland man accused of aggravated - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Medical license suspended for Midland man accused of aggravated assault of a child

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Noah Wempe (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office) Noah Wempe (Source: Midland County Sheriff's Office)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

One man is behind bars accused of aggravated assault of a child.

Noah Wempe, 45, was arrested.

According to the arrest affidavit, back on Feb. 27, 2017, Midland police received a report of about a possible sexual assault of a child.

The complainant told police that the incident happened on Feb. 23, 2017.

The report added that the victim showed a letter that was written by Wempe stating that, "he is sorry" and text messages were also presented in reference to the incident.

According to the Texas Medical Board, he was a licensed doctor. 

Wempe's medical license has been suspended after the Texas Medical Board determined continuation of his practice poses a threat to the public welfare. 

