Medical license suspended for Midland man accused of aggravated assault of a child

One man is behind bars accused of aggravated assault of a child.

Noah Wempe, 45, was arrested.

According to the arrest affidavit, back on Feb. 27, 2017, Midland police received a report of about a possible sexual assault of a child.

The complainant told police that the incident happened on Feb. 23, 2017.

The report added that the victim showed a letter that was written by Wempe stating that, "he is sorry" and text messages were also presented in reference to the incident.

According to the Texas Medical Board, he was a licensed doctor.

Wempe's medical license has been suspended after the Texas Medical Board determined continuation of his practice poses a threat to the public welfare.

