Victims identified in Ward Co. deadly crash

A Ward Co. crash on Tuesday has left two dead.

We’re told the single-car crash happened on mile marker 72 of I-20 just eight miles west of Monahans.

Jesus Contreras-Rodriguez, 72, and Maria Cedilla, 74, died after the car they were traveling in rolled out of the roadway.

We’re told the road conditions were dry, but there were high winds at the time.

