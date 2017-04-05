Written bomb threat found in Midland H.E.B. bathroom, causes brief evacuation

The H.E.B. on Loop 250 was evacuated again Wednesday morning.

We're told the situation was similar to the evacuation from March 17.

The evacuation was a precautionary measure after finding a written bomb threat in a bathroom stall at 10:40 a.m.

After the building was swept by the Midland Police Department's Explosive Ordinance Disposal team, nothing out of place was found. The store was reopened an hour after the evacuation.

"In the past month, we've had a suspicious package, we've had a similar call here, but we always want people to give us a call, it's better safe than sorry," said City of Midland spokesperson Sara Bustilloz.

We're told it is believed that the suspect in the two cases could be the same person. That person could face terroristic threat charges.

HEB told us in a statement: "We take matters like this very seriously. H.E.B. works closely with law enforcement on all issues impacting our Partners and customers."

Midland police said they are working with H.E.B. to continue on with the investigation. They haven't found a suspect yet.

