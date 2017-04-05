Odessa teen arrested after crashing into fire hydrant

An Odessa teen was arrested on multiple charges after a shots fired call.

On Wednesday, just after 2:30 a.m. police responded to the area of Applewood Drive and Brittany Lane in reference to shots being fired.

Upon arrival the victim told officers the driver of a silver mini van had shot a gun out of the driver’s window.

OPD in the area of 8th and Hwy 80 saw Joshua Tavarez, 19, speeding in excess of 70 mph before crashing into a fire hydrant at 2nd and Hillcrest.

He was found hiding behind a dumpster in the 1400 block of East 4th street. A second suspect fled the scene. Tavarez was found in possession of marijuana.

Investigation later revealed he had multiple convictions for evading and that the car was listed as stolen.

Tavarez was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of vehicle, evading arrest with a prior conviction and possession of marijuana.

