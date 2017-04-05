2 killed in Ector Co. crash

An Ector County crash on Monday has left two people dead.

The three-car accident occurred on mile marker 111 of I-20, one mile west of Odessa.

According to a press release, Tyssius Thomas, 49, of Fort Worth was traveling west on I-20 when he crossed the center median, entering the eastbound lanes and striking two cars head on.

Thomas was transported to the hospital where he died.

Rogelio Hernandez, 45, was traveling eastbound when Thomas struck his truck. Hernandez walked away without injuries.

Unfortunately, the driver of the third car, Ma Dolores Esperanza, 51, who was also traveling eastbound, died at the scene of the accident.

DPS tells us all three drivers were wearing their seatbelts and road conditions were dry at the time.

