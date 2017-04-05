Howard Co. fire leaves 1 injured, $4M in damages

KBYG Media reported fire fighters responding to a fracking location fire on N 87 and Leatherwood Rd Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

One volunteer fire fighter received a leg injury on site which was treated. KBYG reports he has been released.

Howard County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tommy Sullivan tells KBYG News that the fire destroyed several trucks and trailers, causing about $4 million in damages.

The cause remains under investigation.

