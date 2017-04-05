National Walking Day spreads awareness on health

A UPS plane crashed in Alpine after hitting a telephone pole and power line. We're told the crash happened around 6 p.m. Monday night.
Mother Nature is causing some power problems across the City of Midland and West Odessa.
While most kids spend their summer vacations out at the pool or at a barbecue, 43 Texas kids are spending their time, touring the state, practicing 10 hours a day.
If you haven't already, you most likely will be heading to a community 4th of July Celebration. These are typically put on by nonprofit organizations. They rely on sponsorships from leading businesses to fund the event. But before the first hotdog, before the entertainment plays their first song, and before the fireworks, there is a group of folks who give up their holiday weekend, brave the heat, help setup and insure a successful event.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office is standing by for their brothers and sisters in blue.
