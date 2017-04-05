National Walking Day spreads awareness on health

You can get active in lots of ways, but walking is one of the simplest and easiest steps you can take to improve your health.

"You can take walks around the block, if you are at your office, take your breaks do it during your lunch time," Denessa Leary, Health and Wellness Coordinator at the Midland YMCA said. "People go I don't have a place to walk, do it around the area, do it around the parking garage at the office. I've known people who went up and down up and down a few times, even up and down the steps."

Walking is low risk for injuries and is also an easy routine you can start on a daily basis.

Not only can it help keep you fit, but it all reduces serious diseases like heart disease, strokes, diabetes and more.

"We've got a lot of heavy conditions here in the United States and all across America, United States is big on that," Leary said. "We've got to get moving, got to get exercise, got to be more aware of the food we put in our mouths. But exercise, physical activity it doesn't have to be strenuous, but you're moving and that's the main thing is that you're moving."

You may have an office job where you sit most of your day, but Leary said just to be conscious of how long you've been sitting and make a point to get up throughout the day.



"It's important and you forget that, and don't realize, I've sat down for 30 minutes," Leary said. "And get up and just walk 300, 400 or 500 steps a day and do that several times a day. You're getting your exercise and we need to get they say a minimum of 10,000 steps a day and we're not getting that at this time."

All you need to get started on a healthier track are comfortable clothes and supportive shoes.

Also keep in mind to layer loose clothing, especially when walking out in the West Texas heat since brisk exercise elevates the body's temperature.

