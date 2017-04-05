Odessa Gardner Denver fire put out - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa Gardner Denver fire put out

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A fire reported at Gardner Denver in Odessa has been put out. 

Fire crews were dispatched to 8620 Hwy 191 before 5 a.m. Wednesday. 

The fire department tell us the fire was controlled around 5 a.m. and no one was injured in the process. 

No official cause has been confirmed, we will update you as we learn more. 

