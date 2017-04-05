Odessa Gardner Denver fire put out

A fire reported at Gardner Denver in Odessa has been put out.

Fire crews were dispatched to 8620 Hwy 191 before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire department tell us the fire was controlled around 5 a.m. and no one was injured in the process.

No official cause has been confirmed, we will update you as we learn more.

