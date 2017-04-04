RockHounds host celebration of 2016 season as 2017 begins

After winning the Texas League Championship for the third time in a row and fifth time in 12 years, the Midland RockHounds are ready to start the hunt for another trophy.

"I'm very excited, this is what you look forward to all year," said RockHounds utility player Joe Bennie. "Coming from spring training, now here in Midland. Real excited for Thursday night."

Tuesday at seven, the team held a celebration and player meet and greet for the fans. The event included a quick video, trophy presentation and of course, signatures for the fans. While many came out for the signatures, some came out to get familiar with the new players.

"I'm not real familiar with all the new guys coming up, that's why we're going to start tonight," said RockHounds fan Ron Stroman.

"I haven't honestly kept up with the new roster, but I'm anxious to see who all's coming back and what they've got in store," said RockHounds fan Erik Vancuren. "I know some of those other ones, they moved up real quick. That's always exciting, watching them move up."

One of those players that fans got a chance to meet today was pitcher Grant Holmes, who new manager Fran Riordan says could only be using Midland as a pit-stop.

"The sky's the limit for this guy," said Riordan. "I could say that about a lot of guys on this team but he's someone that has the ability to go and really shine at the major league level and we're going to try to get him there."

Riordan, who has only been in Midland for a few days, knows that events like Tuesdays are what separates the RockHounds from the rest.

"This is a great place for the people of Midland, Odessa to come and bring their families and have a great night at the ballpark" said Riordan. "I know that there's no other organization that does as much to try to make that fan experience a first class, top notch event."

Opening day for the RockHounds is Thursday against the Tulsa Drillers, with first pitch at 7 p.m.

