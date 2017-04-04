Midland College hosting job fair on Thursday - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland College hosting job fair on Thursday

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

If you're looking for a job or a change in career, you'll want to get yourself to the Chap Center on Thursday.

The Midland College Career Center is once against hosting their annual career/job fair to bring employers together with anybody looking to make a change in their lives.

The event will be held at the Chaparral Center from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Entry to the event is free.

If you do plan to attend, make sure to dress sharp and it wouldn't hurt to bring a resume.

