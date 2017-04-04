Midland Lee girls volleyball head coach stepping down - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Lee girls volleyball head coach stepping down

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX

The head coach for the Midland Lee girls volleyball team has decided to step down from coaching. 

We're told Daphne Rhoads will continue to teach at Midland Lee.  

The job opening opening is expected to be posted soon. 

