City of Odessa asking residents to take water quality survey

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

City of Odessa officials want your opinion about the city’s water.

Residents are asked to complete a survey to provide feedback regarding the taste and hardness of Odessa water. 

You can take the survey by clicking here. 

