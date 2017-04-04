Crane ISD head football coach leaving for Sweetwater - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Crane ISD head football coach leaving for Sweetwater

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
CRANE, TX (KWES) -

The head football coach for Crane ISD is leaving to go to Sweetwater. 

Interim Superintendent Bill Boyd tells us coach Kirk Byrd told the district about his plans last Thursday. 

Boyd said Byrd is leaving for family reasons and they plan to have a new coach by the end of the school year. 

