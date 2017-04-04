Teen arrested after taking liquor, cash from Odessa business

A 14-year-old boy is now behind bars after burglarizing a liquor store on Saturday.

Officers responded to Hops Scotch Vinery in Odessa in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, they found broken windows and a rock on the establishment’s counter.

Investigation by the department revealed that dozens of liquor and several thousand dollars had been stolen.

The owner of the business shared images from a surveillance camera on social media which helped put a name to a possible suspect.

The Odessa Police Department arrested the teenager who is now at the Ector County Youth Center on a charge of Burglary of a building.

