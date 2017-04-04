Midland Rockhounds giving local students scholarships - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Rockhounds giving local students scholarships

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: MidlandRockhounds.com) (Source: MidlandRockhounds.com)

The Midland Rockhounds are giving local students scholarships.

The organization is celebrating its third Texas League win by giving out four $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors in Odessa and Midland.

To qualify, students must be graduating in the Spring of 2017, enrolling in a four-year university and fill the application by April 14.

The scholarships will be awarded in lump sums.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly