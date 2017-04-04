Tony Romo leaving the football field for the small screen - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Tony Romo leaving the football field for the small screen

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Tony Romo is headed into the broadcast world. 

This morning, ESPN reported the beloved Cowboy will be leaving the game for a career as a commentator. 

 According the Sports Business Journal, Romo is expected to replace Phil Simms as an analyst for CBS. 

He will be sitting next to Jim Nantz on CBS every Sunday starting in September.

