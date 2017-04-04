What are the benefits of Crossfit?

Some may be intimidated by hearing the word Crossfit, but Bryan Rideout, owner of Crossfit Midland, said he has all levels of fitness at Crossfit Midland from ages 8 all the way to 84.

"It's kind of like a social group that if your not there someones gonna give you a call, they miss you, you like to come and compete against one and other just in fun healthy kind of environment," Rideout said. "Rather than the gym where you throw your headphones on put your head down you don't really meet anybody or anything your just in your own world."

Although many gyms associate with the Crossfit workouts Crossfit Midland has many credentials with professional training and staff with collegiate backgrounds.

"It's in a safe environment where you're gonna get instructed on how you should properly move so you can do it long term," he said.

Many get scared when they hear the word Crossfit, but Rideout said it all depends on the coaching staff.

"Safety is our number one concern, so we actually make people go through a prepatory program where they get educated and kind of build up so they can join the regular classes after a period of time," he said.

Rideout explained Crossfit as another word for small group personal training.

One member has been at Crossfit Midland for eight years for this very reason.

"There's just an excitement that you can't explain and encouragement, Monica Wolfe said. "And your a family and you know you going to the corporate gym and its just you and the weights."

Wolfe first decided to try Crossfit after getting bored of her dull work outs at a traditional gym and has loved it ever since.

"Just the empowering, the mental empowerment that I get from Crossfit," Wolfe said. "Like I said before if you can get through a Crossfit workout honestly you can get through anything."

For more information on the gym you can go to Crossfitmidland.com

