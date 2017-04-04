Lady chap softball gearing up for lady wranglers

On Friday, two teams undefeated in conference action will face off in a double header.

The Midland College Lady Chaps will take on the Odessa College Lady Wranglers.

The first game is set for a 1:00 P.M start. Both games will be played in Odessa.

The lady wrangles are led by Taylor Fogle. She is batting .511 with 50 RBI.

Pitcher Winter Ridgeway is 9-3 with a 3.56 ERA.

The lady chaps are also undefeated in conference action.

They are led by Kassie Maddox. She is batting .521 with 26 RBI.

Pitcher Crystine Kistner is 16-4 with a 1.53 ERA.

