Midland firefighter injured while responding to a duplex fire

A Midland firefighter has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries while working on a duplex fire on the 4400 block of Thomason Dr.

Officials say the fire was a "flash fire" which they believe started in a closet that holds the home's water heater.

The fire was contained and the duplex residents are safe.

The firefighter was not injured because of the fire, but was hurt when he fell in a hole in the duplex's yard.

He is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.