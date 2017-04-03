Firefighters, MDA kick-off yearly fundraiser

Normally, you'll find the firefighters of Midland helping out with any fires in the area. But this week, they will be in the streets, holding boots up and taking donations that they won't even see.

"There's a little misconception on the fire department raising money for our own equipment and funds and whatnot," said Captain Greg Wells. "We don't get any money from this."

The money goes toward the Muscular Dystrophy Association, who they've partnered with for over 60 years and raised a ton of money for last year.

"In 2016, they collected about $108,000," said Midland Mayor Jerry Morales. "So this year, their goal is $110,000. So again, we'll have our firefighters out in the intersections so have your coins ready and put them in the boot."

Captain Wells said he is glad this fundraiser has gone on for so long.

"It's great to have the ability to help the less fortunate and the kids with muscular dystrophy problems and whatnot," said Wells. "Our job is to help people so this is nothing new, it just adds to the job."

Wells also acknowledged that the community itself, always steps up.

"Midland is a very strong community," said Wells. "When the oil prices were low, we had one of our best years, record years. So it's nice to have a good, strong community that's willing to give back and help. Regardless of what the situation is."

The firefighters are out at the intersections of Loop 250 and Midland Dr., Midkiff Rd. and Wadley Ave., Golf Course Rd. and Garfield St. and Andrews Hwy. and Midland Dr. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.