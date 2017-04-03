Upton Co. Sheriff's Office landline phones down - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Upton Co. Sheriff's Office landline phones down

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Upton Co. Sheriff's Office)
UPTON COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Landline phones at the Upton County Sheriff's Office are down. 

According to the office's Facebook page, they are working to get the issue resolved. 

Anyone with an emergency is asked to call 911. 

