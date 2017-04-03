Olivia Newton- John coming to Midland this summer - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Olivia Newton- John coming to Midland this summer

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Wagner Noel Center) (Source: Wagner Noel Center)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Grammy award-winner, Olivia Newton-John is coming to Midland this summer.

According to a press release, she will be performing at the Wagner Noel Center June 11.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

