OAC director resigns as investigation is underway

The Odessa Police Department confirms Jacque Adimare, Shelter Director of Odessa Animal Control (OAC) has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The City of Odessa said Adimare submitted a notice on March 27 for a "better opportunity in El Paso." Her last day is listed as April 14.

She was then placed on leave March 31 due to a personnel matter and an internal investigation will be conducted.

Adimare has been with OAC since July of 2014.

No further information will be released until the investigation concludes.

We're told Adoption Coordinator Maribel Vasquez will be serving as interim director for the shelter.

This is a developing story, we'll keep you up to date on the latest.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.