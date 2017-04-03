Man arrested after touching girl, attempted abduction

An Odessa man is behind bars after attempting to take a child with him.

On Sunday, police was called out to Southeast Odessa in reference to an attempted abduction.

Upon arriving on scene, they saw several people holding down a man.

Investigation revealed the man had touched and 11-year-old girl several times and asked her to go with him.

The girl ran away and told family members, who later caught him and held him down.

Further investigation revealed he had a warrant out of Dallas for possession of marijuana.

Jose Padilla, 28, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.