Falcon baseball continues to struggle

(Source: U.T.P.B. Website) (KWES)
On Sunday, The U.T.P.B. Falcon Baseball Team was swept in a Lone Star Conference double header versus West Texas A&M.
Game 1:
U.T.P.B. Falcons: 3
West Texas A&M: 5
William Bierlein: (2-3)
Matt Szymczak: (LP) (4.1 IP) (4 ER)
Game 2:
U.T.P.B. Falcons: 0
West Texas A&M: 2
Tyler Houlihan: (2-3)
Nate Dominguez: (LP) (6 IP) (2 ER) (1 BB)
Falcon baseball has lost 20 of its last 21 games.
They drop to 0-4 in Lone Star Conference action.
