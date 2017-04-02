Falcon baseball continues to struggle

On Sunday, The U.T.P.B. Falcon Baseball Team was swept in a Lone Star Conference double header versus West Texas A&M.

Game 1:

U.T.P.B. Falcons: 3

West Texas A&M: 5

William Bierlein: (2-3)

Matt Szymczak: (LP) (4.1 IP) (4 ER)

Game 2:

U.T.P.B. Falcons: 0

West Texas A&M: 2

Tyler Houlihan: (2-3)

Nate Dominguez: (LP) (6 IP) (2 ER) (1 BB)

Falcon baseball has lost 20 of its last 21 games.

They drop to 0-4 in Lone Star Conference action.

