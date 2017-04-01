UTPB baseball continues rough streak

The UTPB Falcons started off April on the wrong foot after losing Saturday's game to the West Texas A&M Buffs at Wilder Park in Canyon, Texas.

The Buffs won 7-1, but scored five of their runs in the first inning, as UTPB pitchers picked up a lonely two earned runs.

The Falcons (7-19 overall, 0-2 LSC), got a stellar performance from junior outfielder Doug Clapperton, who got on base three of his five at-bats and picked up the one Falcon RBI.

That clearly wasn't enough though, as Buff junior Josh Payne (6-1), struck out 10 Falcons.

UTPB is now down two games to none in a four-game series and are looking to get regain footing after March, in which they went 1-14.

West Texas A&M (23-5,5-1) hosts the Falcons again on Sunday. first pitch is at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.