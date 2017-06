Lady wrangler softball wins 12th straight conference game

On Saturday, The Odessa College Lady Wrangler Softball Team swept Luna Community College in a conference double header.

Game 1:

Luna Community College: 0

Lady Wranglers: 13

Anela Lopez: (3-4) (3 RBI)

Taylor Fogle: (2-5) ( 5 RBI)

Veronica Garcia: ( WP) (3.1 IP) (0 ER)

Game 2:

Luna Community College: 5

Lady Wranglers: 10

Vanessa Muro: (3-3) 2 RBI)

Winter Ridgeway: (4.2 IP) ( 0 ER)

Lady wranglers improve to 12 -0 in W.J.C.A.C. Conference action.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.