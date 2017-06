On Saturday, The Midland College Chap Baseball Team swept New Mexico Junior College in a double header.

Game 1:

N.M.J.C.: 2

Chaps: 10

Game 2:

N.M.J.C.: 7

Chaps: 10

Chaps improve to 14-2 in W.J.C.A.C. Conference action.

