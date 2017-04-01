UTPB Softball blown out at home

In the first game of a double header, the UTPB Falcons softball team fell behind early and never got over the hump.

The Falcons (5-30 overall, 2-15 LSC) only runs came in the second and fourth innings of a game that was called after five innings in a 17-3 final.

The Lady Buffs (28-6, 13-4) scored in every inning, with a seven runs in the third and were led by left fielder Emily Baker, who had two hits in three at-bats that yielded four RBI.

The second part of the double header began at 3 p.m. Saturday as the Falcons will look for their first win since March 14 against Oklahoma Panhandle State.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.