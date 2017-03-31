Stormtracker 9 Weather Alert Day issued for Saturday

Severe weather will make a return to the area this weekend.



The timing of the storm looks to start late Saturday night into Sunday morning.



The eastern counties looks to get the worst of the storm. Glasscock, Scurry, Howard, Mitchell, Reagan, Terrell and Crockett County have the best chance to see the severe weather. However, if the dry-line stalls out over Midland and Odessa (like Tuesday) we could see more severe weather for the Basin.



Threats include quarter size hail, 60 mile per hour winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning and loud thunder. Tornado threat is low but will be possible.

