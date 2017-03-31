Amber Alert canceled, children found safe in Baird, TX

Photo of the children being taken by CPS. (Source: Veronica Soto/KTXS)

UPDATE: Haskell police have confirmed that both children involved in an Amber Alert on Friday are safe.

According to KTXS, McGee and Wilson were caught in Baird following a high speed chase that ended at the Love's Truck Stop.

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert out of Haskell, Texas.

Police are looking for two children: Malakai Lara, 4, and Devonte McGee, 8.

Lara was wearing a red Spider Man shirt, blue jeans and yellow and black Jordan shoes. He has brown hair and eyes, weighs 40 pounds and is 3' tall.

McGee was wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and black Air Jordan shoes. He has born hair and eyes and weighs 65 pounds.

Authorities are looking for two suspects in connection with the Amber Alert.

Authorities are searching for Cody McGee, 26. He is 5'6" tall, 145 pounds with brown eyes and black hair and Stephanie Wilson, 23. She is 5'2" tall, 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

They were last seen in a 2007 black Jeep Compass bearing Texas license plate HBP5873.

If you have any information, contact Haskell Police Department at (940) 864-2345.

