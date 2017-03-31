Dawson Co. sexual assault suspect possibly spotted in Andrews

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office identified a suspect in a sexual assault that occurred on Tuesday, March 21.

Now, the Andrews Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that the same man was reported to have been seen in the City of Andrews.

The sheriff's office is asking for public help in locating 36-year-old Jose Guadalupe Pena.

Pena is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing around 185 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Two reports have been made saying Pena was spotted around the city wearing a TXU energy hat and asking to do electrical work in people’s homes.

Andrews officials say there is no way of knowing this is the same man, but are warning people to be safe and not allow strangers into their homes.

The subject is possibly working in the surrounding areas and possibly still driving the white Ford van with red and yellow safety stripes on the two back doors.

If anyone sees or has any information on Pena's whereabouts, please contact your local authorities or the Dawson County Sheriff's Office at (806) 872-7560.

