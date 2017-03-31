Odessa Chief of Police retiring after serving for 8 years

Odessa Police Department, Chief Timothy Burton, is retiring from his position after eight years on the job.

According to a press release, Mike Gerke will be appointed as interim Chief of Police. He is currently the Deputy Chief of the Operations Bureau.

Burton's last day with the department will be today, March 31.

Burton released the following statement to the media:

After 35 years in law enforcement it's time to retire.

First and foremost, I would like to thank the wonderful men and women who work at the Odessa Police Department. It has been my honor and privilege to have served with this fine group of professional public servants. I would like everyone in Odessa to know what a professional and dedicated group of people serve them every day in their capacities at the Odessa Police Department.

I would also like to thank Mayor David Turner and all the members of the city council both past and present for their support and guidance. Additionally, I would like to give a special thank you to City Manager Richard Morton. Mr. Morton is an honest and dedicated public servant. The City of Odessa is fortunate to have him and I have greatly benefited from his direction, guidance and friendship. I am proud of the work we have done over the past several years.

Both the city and the police department have a promising future and the will to meet any challenges. Interim Chief Mike Gerke is a professional law enforcement executive and more than ready to perform his duty as chief in an interim capacity. Mike is an honest, hard-working police professional who enjoys the respect of his colleagues and limitless career possibilities in the future. I take comfort in the fact that I am leaving the police department and the city in good hands.

Finally I would like to thank the citizens of Odessa for their steadfast support for law enforcement. Thank you all once again. I hope that my service has been of benefit to the city.

God bless you.

Always at your service,

Timothy E. Burton

