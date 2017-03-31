Westwinds Village apartments rekindle following morning fire

Odessa spokesperson, Andrea Goodson, tells us the Westwinds Village Apartments off of the 4900 block of University have rekindled following a morning fire.

Fire officials are on the scene working on controlling the situation.

We're told two people have second degree burns that are being treated at the hospital. Several animals were also injured, three died.

We've heard at least three to four fire units responded to the blaze. The Red Cross and animal control were also notified and are on scene.

This has caused four apartments to be declared unlivable, two other have smoke damage and a seventh has water damage.

The fire was put out approximately 10 minutes after it started.

